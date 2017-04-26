Protesters have entered the parliament in the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia following the election of an ethnic-Albanian lawmaker as speaker. Reuters described the protesters as nationalists angered by Talat Xhaferi’s election as the country’s first ethnic-Albanian speaker.
Here’s video of what happened:
Video of masked men breaking into Macedonia's parliament. Demonstrators now occupying chamber after the opposition elected a new speaker. https://t.co/QmJ75lJARe— Andrew Byrne (@aqbyrne) April 27, 2017
