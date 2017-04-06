Updated at 10:08 p.m. The U.S. military struck a Syrian airfield near Homs, the opening salvo in the Trump administration’s response to this week’s chemical-weapons attack by the Assad regime, and marking the first U.S. military operation against an Arab government since President Obama’s intervention in Libya in 2011. The U.S. launched more than 50 tomahawk missiles into Syria, targeting the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, officials confirmed to NBC News. The airfield was the facility from which Syria launched this week chemical-weapons attack, Trump told reporters in Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida. He said the strike was in the “vital national security interest” of the United States and in response to Syria’s use of “banned chemical weapons.” “Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children,” Trump said. “It was a slow and brutal death for so many.” The president added, “Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

The move represents a remarkable turnaround for Trump, who had been unequivocal about who he thought the enemy was in Syria—ISIS—and said during the presidential campaign he believed fighting Assad and ISIS at the same time was both “madness and idiocy.” And yet the U.S. finds itself doing just that: The U.S. military has struck ISIS in Syria since 2014, and its troops are at present working with local fighters to retake Raqqa, ISIS’s de-facto capital. As recently as this week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said removing Assad was not a U.S. priority. But after Tuesday’s attack, Trump said the images from Khan Sheikhoun, the target of the chemical-weapons attack, “changed his mind” about Syria. The Washington Post reported that Trump has several military options in the region: The United States has a broad arsenal already in the region … including dozens of strike aircraft on the USS George H.W. Bush, an aircraft carrier that is deployed to the Middle East and accompanied by guided-missile destroyers and cruisers that can also launch Tomahawk cruise missiles. Additionally, an amphibious naval force in the region that includes the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit could muster Harrier jets and Cobra gunships. The Pentagon also has scores of aircraft in the region flying operations every day against the Islamic State group, including from Incirlik air base to the north in Turkey. The strikes deep inside Syria represent a major shift in U.S. policy. The Obama administration opted not to strike Assad or oust him using force despite his use of chemical weapons and crossing President Obama’s metaphorical “red line” in 2013 on the use of the such weapons. The U.S. focused instead on arming moderate rebels—an exercise that ultimately proved an embarrassing failure—and working with Russia on an agreement to destroy Syria’s chemical-weapons stockpile, an agreement that given this week’s attack appears not to have worked.