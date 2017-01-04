South Korea said McMaster requested to speak with his counterpart, Kim Kwan-jin, in order to clear up the confusion Trump created when he told Reuters in an interview that South Korea should pay for the $1 billion defense system. The statement ran counter to a previous agreement, according to South Korea, in which the allies decided the U.S. would cover the cost for the system, its operation, and maintenance. In return, Seoul would provide the land and support infrastructure. In the call Sunday, South Korea said McMaster “reconfirmed what has already been agreed.” Trump’s earlier comments, the statement said, were made in the context that the U.S. expects allies to share the burden of defense costs. But apparently not in this case.

South Korea said on Sunday the U.S. would cover the cost of deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ant-missile system, a contradiction of what President Donald Trump said just a few days earlier. The president did not respond, but it seems he may have misspoke, or, as South Korea was told by Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, the White House national security adviser, that Trump was speaking “in a general context.”

The confusion came as tensions have dramatically escalated with North Korea, which test-launched another ballistic missile Saturday. The test reportedly failed, but its success had little impact what has been an increasingly aggressive tone from the Trump administration. In the interview with Reuters Thursday, trump even suggested there was a high possibility of military involvement. "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea,” Trump said. “Absolutely."

The Trump team has been quickly reaching out to allies in Asia over concerns with North Korea. On Saturday, Trump spoke with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, even inviting the controversial leader to meet with him at the White House. He did the same with the leaders of Singapore and Thailand on Sunday. The focus now seems to be on diplomacy and making a show of a strong, united front. But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that all options remain on the table.

The THAAD system was moved this week to a site in Seonjgu, a county in the country’s south. Its arrival was met by local protesters, who worry it the area will become a target for North Korea’s missiles. China has also complained about the deployment, and worries THAAD’s radar can penetrate its territory and undermine regional security. The THAAD deployment follows the dispatch of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and a nuclear submarine to the area, meant as a show of force.