In an early-morning tweetstorm, Trump accuses his predecessor of an unlikely scheme to undermine his presidential campaign.

Early morning Saturday President Donald Trump made several tweets that accused his predecessor of conducting a “Nixon/Watergate” wiretapping scheme on Trump Tower during the election. Trump is staying the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and he offered no evidence of his wiretapping claims, which he called “McCarthyism!” It’s not exactly clear what Trump is referencing—or whether the information was based on intelligence briefings from law enforcement, or just gleaned from media reports. It has been widely detailed that there’s an ongoing investigation that began in 2016 into possible links between Trump’s close associates and top Russian officials, including a report issued by American intelligence agencies in January that concluded the Russian government sought to influence the election on Trump’s behalf. Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, issued a short response to Trump’s allegations, saying "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

It has been widely reported that the FBI sought approval last summer to monitor members of the Trump team suspected of having irregular talks with the Russians. Ali Soufan, chair of the Soufan Group security firm and a former FBI agent, noted that such requests must be sanctioned by federal judges. “The president cannot order criminal wiretaps or any other kind of wiretaps,” said Soufan. “No president can." The process for obtaining a federal wiretap, either for domestic crimes or for foreign intelligence purposes, involves the approval and supervision of a federal judge. Those requests are made by investigators themselves, and the president is ultimately briefed on them only if Justice Department officials believe it is necessary. “They deliberately withhold that because they don't want the president to get involved in an ongoing investigation," said Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and a former FBI special agent. "They play by a really strict rulebook at DoJ." Bruce Green, a law professor at Fordham and a former federal prosecutor said a president ordering a wiretap would be unusual, to say the least. “It would obviously be improper for the government to seek wiretap authorization for partisan political purposes, rather than legitimate criminal investigative or national security purposes as set out in the application to the court,” said Green. “In prior administrations, if a President directed the Attorney General or another government lawyer to seek wiretap authorization for illegitimate reasons, the lawyer would have been expected to try to dissuade the President and, if the President persisted in giving this order, to refuse and/or resign.”