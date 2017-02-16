President Trump used a news conference ostensibly meant to announce his new choice to head the U.S. Department of Labor to rail against intelligence leaks that have connected his aides to Russia, explain why he fired Mike Flynn as his national-security adviser, and defend the rollout of his executive order on immigration. Trump also used the occasion to launch a broadside on the media, bemoan the state of the country and the world he inherited (“I inherited a mess at home and abroad”), and cited the gains he’s made in the three weeks he's been in the White House. He also declined to criticize the rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S., appearing to attribute some of the them to “our opponents.” It was a classic Trump performance, a return to the many themes from the campaign trail that ultimately won him the White House. He presented himself as a leader willing to work with anyone, one who would show “great heart” in dealing with children in the country illegally, only to find himself thwarted by the Democrats and the “hateful” media.

Several reporters asked Trump about the contacts his aides reportedly had with Russian intelligence officials. Trump dismissed those stories as “fake news,” a “ruse” to detract from Hillary Clinton’s loss in the election, and denied he had any business or personal ties to anyone in Russia. When asked if he could definitively say if any of his aides were in touch with Russia during the presidential campaign, he said: “Not that I know of.” Russia, who Trump appeared to court during the presidential campaign, has been one of the main sources of controversy since his inauguration less than a month ago. The nature of the conversations Flynn had with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. ultimately resulted in the national-security adviser’s resignation from the post just 24 days after he assumed the position. Flynn is reported to have misled Vice President Mike Pence about what he discussed with the envoy, saying that recently imposed sanctions levied in retaliation for Russia’s alleged interference with the 2016 election never came up. That led to an embarrassing televised appearance in which Pence falsely stated the Flynn and Kislyak never discussed sanctions. Trump insisted Flynn had done nothing wrong, noting that while he did not explicitly ask the retired Army general to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia with the ambassador, he “would have done.” The conversation, he said, was appropriate. “I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence,” Trump said.