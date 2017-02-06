It was the greatest comeback of Super Bowl history, and President Donald Trump called it. No team had ever recovered from more than 10 points down, but the New England Patriots did, and they beat the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 28. The Patriots trailed nearly the entire game, and by the second half they were being written off as lost causes, but the Patriots would prove it only counts how you finish. The game was a matchup of one of the highest-scoring teams, Atlanta, versus one that had allowed the fewest points, New England. The Patriots have been to the Super Bowl more times than any other team in franchise history—nine times, with seven of those since head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady arrived in 2000. For Atlanta, it was their second-ever Super Bowl appearance, and they had never won. But they had dominated through much of the season, and that momentum began with the coin toss. Former-President George H.W. Bush was pushed onto the field in a wheelchair alongside his his wife, Barbara, who have both been in-and-out of the hospital lately with health problems. Bush flipped the coin onto the grass, and after a short roll it came up tails—the Falcons had won the toss, deferring their decision to the second half. The game got underway at 6:37 p.m., with the Falcons kicking off to the Patriots.

Before the game started, President Donald Trump predicted the Patriots would win. Trump is close friends with both Belichick and Brady, and he referred to the Falcons only as “ the other team.” In an interview with Bill O’Reilly, who pressed him to make a prediction, Trump said: “I don’t know even know, what are the odds?” Trump asked. “I guess it’s pretty even. Two great teams. Pretty even. So I’ll say the Patriots will win.” “By how many points?” O’Reilly asked. “By eight points,” Trump said. It would not be by eight points, but against all predictions late in the game, Trump would be right. The first quarter was mostly uneventful. Neither team scored, and both their defenses foreshadowed a game where punts and special teams would decide victory. Brady had one decent drive in a march down the field, but it was stopped by a poorly executed play-action fake that ended in a sack—something that would become his theme for the first half. In the second quarter, the Falcons took advantage of a fumble. It started after Brady made a nearly 30-yard pass, and his offense looked to follow that up on the ground. The Patriots handed the ball off to running back LeGarrette Blount, but the ball was knocked loose by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and in a turn of momentum the Falcons ran the ball back across the field to the red zone. Starting on the the five-yard line, the Falcons scored the first points of the game. They would score twice more that quarter, with the Patriots’ only points coming from a field goal. It was a first half marked by defensive plays, with the Falcons taking advantage of turnovers, and the Patriots looking sluggish. By the end, the score was 21 to 3 for the Falcons.