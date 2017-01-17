British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out in the clearest terms yet the government’s vision for a post-Brexit U.K., saying she hopes to have the best deal possible for free trade with the European Union, but one that “will ensure we can control immigration to Britain from Europe.” Although May’s remarks offered little in terms of policy specifics, they should put to rest any speculation the British government would somehow reverse the results of the Brexit referendum. The message from May was clear: Britons voted last June to leave the EU and the government would deliver on that demand. May, who said in June that “Brexit means Brexit,” said the U.K. won’t seek access to the European single market; will control immigration from Europe; and seek free-trade deals with the EU and beyond. She also warned the EU against taking punitive actions against the U.K. for leaving the bloc, saying it “would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe.”

Before any of this, though, the U.K. must invoke Article 50 of the EU charter, the step by which it can begin official talks to leave the EU. May is expected to do that in March. Talks with the EU are expected to take two years, during which the two sides will negotiate what the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU will look like. May said any final deal with the EU would be put before Parliament for a vote. In her remarks, May spoke of Britain’s relationship with Europe and beyond. “We are a European country—and proud of our shared European heritage,” she said. “But we are also a country that has always looked beyond Europe to the wider world.” She said a strong EU was in the U.K.’s interests, but urged the bloc to heed the lessons from her country’s impending exit. She said the EU “bends toward uniformity, not flexibility,” adding its inflexibility on matters important to the U.K. contributed to the Leave vote. “Britain is not the only member state where there is a strong attachment to accountable and democratic government, such a strong internationalist mindset, or a belief that diversity within Europe should be celebrated,” she said. “And so I believe there is a lesson in Brexit not just for Britain but, if it wants to succeed, for the EU itself.” Brexit, May said, would mean an end to the jurisdiction over the U.K. of the European Court of Justice, which rules on disputes between member states and ensures European law is interpreted the same way across the bloc; allow the government to “control immigration to Britain from Europe,” and a stop annual contributions to the EU budget. But, she added, the U.K. would seek to ensure “the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain, and the rights of British nationals in other member states, as early as we can.”