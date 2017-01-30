The head of the group that organized and paid for Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s trip to Syria says he personally financed the trip in which the Hawaii Democrat met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, denied he had links to Assad or a controversial Syrian political party, and rejected news reports that said his group was anti-Semitic. In an interview with The Atlantic, Bassam Khawam, a former executive director and current board member of the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services (AACCESS-Ohio), said this wasn’t the first trip his Cleveland-based organization has coordinated for U.S. lawmakers to the Middle East. Founded in 1991 to serve the Arab-American community in Ohio, AACCESS has organized three trips to the region for Dennis Kucinich, the former Democratic congressman from Ohio, between 2006 and 2011; Khawam said the group did the same for Gabbard, a two-term Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, because of her expressed interest in the region.

“Congresswoman Gabbard had a position on what’s taking place in Syria, and about regime change, and these sort of things,” Khawam, a Lebanese health-care consultant, told me in an interview. “So we thought … that would be most likely very helpful for her to see things on the ground similar to what we did with Congressman Kucinich.” Gabbard, a veteran of the Iraq war, has long advocated that the U.S. should focus its efforts in Syria on Islamist groups instead of ousting Assad, whom the Obama administration had called on to step down. She had even criticized Obama for not using the term “radical Islam” to describe groups such as ISIS. And she introduced legislation that would bar the U.S. government from supporting groups allied with or supporting terrorist organizations, some of which are fighting against the Assad regime. Her views on Syria appear to align more closely with those of President Trump, who says the U.S. should focus its efforts on defeating ISIS. On January 18, Gabbard caused a stir when she revealed her fact-finding trip to Syria this month included a meeting with Assad. She said she hadn’t planned on meeting with the longtime Syrian leader, but that when given the opportunity she felt “it was important to take it,” adding: “I think we should be ready to meet with anyone if there’s a chance it can bring about an end to this war, which is causing the Syrian people so much suffering.” Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Returns From Syria with Renewed Calls: End Regime Change War in Syria Now https://t.co/F6kiSzWOGB pic.twitter.com/IxlYLPPnYi — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 25, 2017 Not all of her colleagues in Congress approved. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois and fellow Iraq veteran, called Gabbard’s meeting with Assad “disgusting” and said the move “legitimized his dictatorship and in turn, legitimized his genocide against the Syrian people.” Democratic leaders have yet to formally comment on the trip, but Nancy Pelosi, the House minority leader, said she wasn’t aware Gabbard was making the trip.

It’s not uncommon for lawmakers to make foreign trips abroad. In some cases, though, it’s illegal. Under the Logan Act, unauthorized individuals are prohibited from contacting foreign governments that are in dispute with the U.S.—as the Assad regime is. But no one has ever been prosecuted under the law. Khawam said the law “didn’t come up at all” when his organization proposed the trip to the House Ethics Committee. Although the trip was sponsored by AACCESS, Khawam said it was he and his brother, Elie Khawam, who funded the trip as a non-grant-making donation. Khawam declined to say how much the brothers spent on the trip. Under House rules, such donations can only be made by an individual or entity with “direct involvement in planning, organizing, conducting, or participating” in the trip. Such trips cannot be taxpayer funded. Gabbard originally declined to disclose how the trip was being financed, a precaution she and Khawam attributed to security reasons. “It’s a very transparent trip,” Khawam said. “The reason it was not advertised is because you’re going to a country that has a war there. ... it’s not something you want to advertise in the media because of safety issues.” Some news reports have linked Khawam to the Syrian government and Imad Moustapha, who served as the envoy to the U.S. before diplomatic relations between the two countries were suspended in 2012. Khawam called the allegations “utterly, 100 percent wrong.”