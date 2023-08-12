Red Flags for Republicans, Hard Challenges for President Biden

After former President Donald Trump was arraigned for trying to overturn the 2020 election results, a strange question looms over the 2024 race: Will the former president and current GOP front-runner win the presidency, go to prison, or both?

The challenges facing Democrats and President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign include low voter enthusiasm and poor approval ratings. The president also faces unsubstantiated allegations from some in the GOP that he is entangled in his son Hunter’s foreign-business misadventures, and some House Republicans are weighing whether to hold an impeachment inquiry this fall.

Joining the editor in chief of The Atlantic and moderator, Jeffrey Goldberg, this week to discuss this and more are Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent at The New York Times; Laura Barrón-López, the White House correspondent at PBS NewsHour; and Adam Harris, a staff writer at The Atlantic.

Read the full transcript here.