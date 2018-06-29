By Friday morning, the suspect’s identity was confirmed in online court records from the District Court of Maryland, as reported earlier by The Baltimore Sun: 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. The Sun described him as a Maryland resident who had been involved in a legal feud with the paper over its coverage of a criminal harassment charge against him. The acting police chief of Anne Arundel County, William Krampf, told reporters on Thursday night that “this was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” and that there had been past threats against the newspaper made on social media which “indicated violence.”

Thomas Marquardt, the former editor and publisher of the newspaper, was named in a 2012 defamation suit filed by Ramos, according to the Sun. He told me that Ramos had personally threatened him, and that he wasn’t surprised to hear reports that Ramos is the suspect. “There is a strong possibility that this guy would probably have wanted to make me the victim of his rant,” Marquardt said, but he was not in Annapolis at the time of the shooting. “Was that bullet meant for me?” he asked. “I can’t help but feel guilty for not being there.”

By all accounts, the Capital Gazette is a beloved local newspaper that has managed to hang on as the news industry has contracted across the country. The paper claims history dating decades before the founding of the American republic, and was owned for years by Philip Merrill, the former diplomat who served in Republican presidential administrations. In 2014, it was sold to the Baltimore Sun Media Group. Along with hard news, opinion columns, and editorials, the paper covers “small-town stuff,” Marquardt told me: soap-box derbies, high-school honors, neighborhood cooking demonstrations. Ultimately, this is what people want to read, he said.

But even this kind of local institution has been affected by political and cultural hostility toward the media, he said. Police haven’t released much detail about the suspect’s motive or state of mind, and according to the Sun, his issues with the newspaper started in mid-2011. But Marquardt nevertheless pointed to the shooting as evidence of a broader willingness to commit acts of violence against the press. “You have a president who says that everything we do is ‘fake news,’ who has no compunction about disparaging the people whose assignment is to go out and report what he does, and who gives us token sympathy and prayers,” he said, alluding to President Trump’s tweeted statement about the shooting on Thursday. “The fact that this happened in a newspaper is no coincidence.”

Many of the people I spoke with were similarly grappling with how the attack on the Capital, as it’s called, fits into bigger cultural conversations. “There was a part of me that was still just aghast that I was now involved in one of these situations,” said Cyphers, the eyewitness from across the hall. “This is what happens to people on the TV. This is not what happens to me, in real life.”