“There are a lot of whiners, but the good thing is we help the whiners, too.”

Ten years ago, someone was wrong on the internet.

And Morgan Johnston, sitting at his desk with the JetBlue communications team, wanted to set that person straight.

These were the early days of Twitter, and JetBlue had begun to monitor the platform, even if they weren’t hopping in yet to tell weary travelers, “We hear you.”

But here was this guy on Twitter mistaking JetBlue for ... EasyJet, the low-cost European airline. And associating JetBlue with one of EasyJet’s mishaps. Up with this, Johnston could not put.

“Would you mind if I started a Twitter account?” he asked his boss. “Someone is wrong on the internet. I must fix this!”

Johnston fired up @JetBlue, reached out to the early adopter, gently asked the user for evidence, and the wrong-facts-haver retreated. A triumph.