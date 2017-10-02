Updated 5:06 a.m. EST
At least 20 people have died and more than 100 have been injured following a shooting at a country-music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night, according to the Las Vegas police department. The Associated Press reported that at least one off-duty police officer who was at the scene of the shooting has died.
The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on social media that one suspect “is down,” and reported that as of now, “we do not believe there are any more shooters.” During a press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo added that police are currently looking for a female “companion” to the shooter named Marilou Danley. As for the suspected shooter, “we believe it’s a local individual,” a police spokesman said. “He resides here locally.”
Multiple videos posted on social media show rounds of gunfire ringing out during a musical performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Photos show concertgoers dropping to the ground for cover and fleeing the scene amid panic.
The country-music singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunfire began, according to the Associated Press, and the music stopped once the shots became audible. Witnesses reported first hearing gunfire coming from the upper floors of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, according to the Los Angeles Times, and heard multiple rounds of shooting. Police later confirmed that the shooting came from the 32nd floor of the hotel.
Flights were diverted from McCarran Airport in Las Vegas following the incident, and all activity at the airport was temporarily halted.
Several hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he is “heartbroken,” calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Several other country-music performers at the concert tweeted that they were safe:
Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys.— Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
On social media and television-news reports, the Las Vegas police department warned people to stay away from the Strip. During a press conference, they encouraged anyone with cellphone footage of the shooting to turn it in to the authorities.
