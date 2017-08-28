A guide to The Atlantic’s ongoing coverage of the catastrophe in Texas

It’s still raining in Houston. By the time the deluge tapers off—by Wednesday morning, forecasters hope—some areas in the region will have been soaked with 50 inches of rain since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday. The magnitude of the flooding in Texas is almost incomprehensible, even for a disaster that the National Weather Service warned was “unprecedented,” “unknown,” and “beyond anything experienced.” At least seven people have died. Texas faces a recovery that will span years. Here’s a guide to The Atlantic’s ongoing coverage of an incomprehensible natural disaster that is still unfolding. The Immediate Aftermath Unprecedented Flooding in Houston, in Photos: Part I and Part II

Alan Taylor has collected harrowing images of the storm’s aftermath, rescue operations, and dramatically rising floodwaters. Why Ordinary Citizens Are Acting as First Responders in Houston

It’s not necessarily a sign that government has failed. David Graham reports that in a disaster as large as Harvey, authorities turn to volunteers like the Cajun Navy by design.

How to Track the Ongoing Fallout From Harvey

Alexis Madrigal made an annotated list of trusted sources on the hurricane and its aftermath, from the nation’s best meteorologists to the agencies on the ground in Texas. The Houston Hospital Running Out of Food

Olga Khazan interviewed Bryan McLeod, a spokesperson for Harris Health System, about how Houston’s Ben Taub Hospital is flooded, all but unreachable by ambulance, and running out of food. A Catastrophe for Houston's Most Vulnerable People

Within cities, poor communities of color often live in segregated neighborhoods with higher flood risks. This is especially true in Houston, Tanvi Misra reports. Using Twitter to Save a Newborn From a Flood

The use of social media during natural disasters like Harvey has become the norm in the last decade, but with every new disaster it evolves, writes Marina Koren. NASA’s New Space Telescope Is in Harvey’s Path

The $8.6 billion successor to Hubble is in Houston, but it’s safe from damage for now, Marina Koren reports. Why Was Harvey So Destructive? Did Climate Change Intensify Hurricane Harvey?

Climate scientists, who specialize in thinking about the Earth system as a whole, are often reticent to link any one weather event to global climate change. But they say that aspects of the case of Hurricane Harvey—and the recent history of tropical cyclones worldwide—suggest global warming is making a bad situation worse, Robinson Meyer reports.