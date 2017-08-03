Violent clashes broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday after white-nationalist groups marched through the University of Virginia’s Emancipation Park by torchlight on Friday night.

The “Unite the Right” gathering protested the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the park as well as other ideological grievances. After white nationalists began to skirmish with counter-protesters on Saturday, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency at the request of state law-enforcement officials. The day turned deadly after a driver slammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others.

Two Virginia State Police officers died later in the day when their helicopter crashed while monitoring the protests. Democratic and Republican leaders strongly condemned the white-nationalist demonstrations as hateful and un-American, while President Trump denounced bigotry and violence “on many sides.”

Police officers dressed in riot gear march forward as they push protesters away from Emancipation Park after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on August 12. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
A counter-protester stands in McGuffey Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. Opposition groups gathered in the city after hundreds of white nationalists came to Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee from the University of Virginia’s Emancipation Park. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
Counter-protesters gather in Charlottesville in response to white-nationalist groups who gathered for a “Unite the Right” rally at Emancipation Park. Clashes between the two groups broke out throughout the day. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
Blood is seen on the pavement shortly after a vehicle ran through a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, killing one person and injuring 19 others. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
Counter-protesters attempt to burn a Confederate flag in Emancipation Park. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
A white nationalist holds a modified American flag in Emancipation Park. White nationalist groups were met by counter-protesters and clashes broke out throughout the day. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
A woman gestures in front of police dressed in riot gear in Charlottesville. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
A woman is given medical treatment after she was struck by a car that drove into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
A woman’s leg is placed in a splint after she was struck by a car that drove into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
Bystanders assist a woman after she was struck by a car that drove into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
Police dressed in riot gear stand in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park shortly after clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters broke out. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
A woman records a march through Charlottesville by counter-protesters from a vehicle. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)
Members of a Virginia National Guard unit stand ready in Charlottesville. (Seth Herald / The Atlantic)