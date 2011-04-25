The problems don't end there. The United States is a continent-sized country, able to absorb a strike against its walls, and draw on vast internal capabilities to fight back. And you cannot easily call on local allies to scale the fortress because of the military weakness of America's neighbors to north and south--Canada and Mexico.

As technology changed and U.S. power grew, America's enemies have tried many different strategies to overcome these obstacles and strike the homeland. At first they landed armed troops in the United States. Later on, they dispensed with the soldiers, and fired projectiles at the United States. Finally, they attacked with clandestine cells.

The result has been three ages of American destruction: the age of invasion from 1783-1941, the age of missiles from 1941-1989, and the age of viruses after 1989.

But in none of these ages were U.S. opponents successful. Indeed, enemies had only one golden opportunity to destroy the United States--and they missed it.

A CLEVER FELLOW

Sporting a "sun-burnt visage and...rusty gold-laced hat," Cockburn had little love for Americans--and the animosity would soon be reciprocated. The British rear admiral concluded that the best strategy for victory in 1814 was to land an invading army and devastate the enemy's capital. As an aide-de-camp recalled, Cockburn "fixed an eye of peculiar interest upon Washington."

British troops sailed up the Chesapeake Bay and disembarked with 4,000 men. A much larger American force blocked the way at Bladensburg. But in a black day for the U.S. military, the American soldiers were brushed aside, and Washington lay undefended. The president, James Madison, became a refugee--although his wife had the presence of mind to tear out the canvas of George Washington's portrait before fleeing the White House.

The British army coolly began the destruction of Washington's public buildings. The Navy Yard was set alight. Next up were the Capitol and the Library of Congress--although the original Constitution had been spirited to safety in Virginia a week before. British troops entered the White House, finding the dinner table laid for forty covers. After drinking fine wines and toasting the success of His Majesty's forces, beds and curtains were set ablaze: "Our sailors were artists at the work."

While the destruction proceeded, Cockburn provided refreshments to a group of attractive American woman: "Now did you expect to see me such a clever fellow?"

And then, within a few hours, the British were gone. When Congress gathered in September, it met at the only government building left standing--the Post and Patent Office.

Cockburn's attack on Washington signified the age of invasion from 1783 to 1941. For the first 150 years of the American Republic, enemies plotted to destroy the United States by landing troops in the homeland. Given the state of military technology, there were few other ways to strike at Fortress America.