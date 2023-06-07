“But, you may say, we asked you to speak about women and fiction—what has that got to do with a room of one’s own? I will try to explain.”

— Virginia Woolf

That I haven’t written, will not write

can’t mean I am not writing

about having written, about standing still

in the hereafter. I have, of course,

outlined the arguments, tried on

the opening gambit like a silk blouse.

Can’t mean I didn’t gather

a bouquet from my wild—

a sliver of wit, a peck of curiosity,

a crisp riposte, the curve of a dimple—

to offer you. “To have offered,” as in:

“to have had it be offered to (someone).”

I did try to be prepositional,

to stray near you.

I rehearsed the syntax—should I

first: apologize? confess? joke?

—a fern here, a lily there,

the subject here, the object there. Run

on I creased the sentences

into flightless origami; drafted monographs on silence—its juicy neurosis, its daft meter, my poor scansion. The predictable comparisons.Alphabetized my 12 memories; abridged the rest.

Check

and check.

By the next edit:

I would have drawn

the curtains against the fret

of your neck.

I could have shaded my eyes

from your laughter,

I will have pruned the light

branching on my skin where

you might have taken root;

I should have folded up the map

to my heres. Conditional

as they all were, anyway.

Yet I keep walking

into these stanzas—where you stay

baffling the rafters,

a rasp of feathers.

I nest into the floss

of those four hours,

story myself to sleep.

So, hi. As promised, I have moved

the furniture and flooded the room

with shade. My hands are now free

to file night further, further into day.

Sorry, sorry, on my way

to write you, the words left me

at a stoop. The one where, for e.g.:

“jasmine grows,” “is growing,” “will grow.”

In being so out of time, tenses

“have mattered,” “are mattering,”

“will.”