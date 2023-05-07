YouTube proves me right. There is a place

called Greenland—turquoise warped, whiter

than white. He wants to see a glacier—

not too long, not too much information.

Breakfast fare for a 4-year-old.

The diagram stirs into motion: See how

water burrows back to the ocean’s primal

warmth. It’s taken forever, but the last

kilometers rush home. I tell him

this is why we are green activists.

He hugs the loving tree, ever literal.

My first betrayal was birthing him.

Now I stretch the truth: dig dirt,

taps tight, lights off—about as good

as neem oil for cabbage worms.