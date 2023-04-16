Argument With a Child

If you don’t do this thing you can’t

do the next thing and I know

you want to do the next thing.

How do I know?

I’ll tell you when I’m older.

Look at the flowers.

Can you say wisteria.

You don’t want to say wisteria.

You’d rather die is the look on your face.

How can I fix it if you won’t

let me look at it?

Look at something else while I touch it.

Plant your eyes on that place mat of the world

you love and don’t

move them until it stops hurting.