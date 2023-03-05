Nomenclature
After Safia Elhillo
Your mother’s mother came from Igboland
though she did not teach your mother her language.
We gave you your name in a language we don’t understand
because gravity is still there
even when we cannot see it in our hands.
I ask your mother’s mother to teach me
some of the words in hopes of tracing
the shadow of someone else’s tongue.
The same word in Igbo, she tells me, may have four different
meanings depending on how your mouth bends around
each syllable. In writing, you cannot observe the difference.
The Igbo word n’anya means “sight”
The Igbo word n’anya means “love”
Your grandmother said,
I cannot remember the sight of my village
orYour grandmother said,
I cannot remember the love of my village
Your grandmother’s heart is forgetting
or Your grandmother’s heart is broken
Your grandmother said,
We escaped the war and hid from every person in sight
orYour grandmother said,
We escaped the war and hid from every person in love
Your grandmother was running from danger
or Your grandmother was running from vulnerability
Your grandmother said,
My greatest joy is the sight of my grandchild
or Your grandmother said,
My greatest joy is the love of my grandchild
Your grandmother wants you present
or Your grandmother wants you home