Nomenclature

After Safia Elhillo

Your mother’s mother came from Igboland

though she did not teach your mother her language.

We gave you your name in a language we don’t understand

because gravity is still there

even when we cannot see it in our hands.

I ask your mother’s mother to teach me

some of the words in hopes of tracing

the shadow of someone else’s tongue.

The same word in Igbo, she tells me, may have four different

meanings depending on how your mouth bends around

each syllable. In writing, you cannot observe the difference.

The Igbo word n’anya means “sight”

The Igbo word n’anya means “love”

Your grandmother said,

I cannot remember the sight of my village

orYour grandmother said,

I cannot remember the love of my village

Your grandmother’s heart is forgetting

or Your grandmother’s heart is broken

Your grandmother said,

We escaped the war and hid from every person in sight

orYour grandmother said,

We escaped the war and hid from every person in love

Your grandmother was running from danger

or Your grandmother was running from vulnerability

Your grandmother said,

My greatest joy is the sight of my grandchild

or Your grandmother said,

My greatest joy is the love of my grandchild

Your grandmother wants you present

or Your grandmother wants you home