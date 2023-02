1

“Engage in an activity,”

one said.

Then one said,

“Believe in your feelings.”

It would be easy to believe

our bodies

were being operated

remotely,

like drones

receiving instructions,

no doubt coded,

on the fly.

2

It was possible to feel

you had been saved

by paisleys

then by natural fabrics

in muted shades.

Both promised new lives.

Once I was saved

from monotony

and hate

by a square of sun

on the overhead compartment

tinged faint yellow

and lime.