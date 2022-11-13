Three, I thought,

or four at the most

to judge

by all the signs we never

know we’ve socked away as mother

memory, maybe

four,

no longer a toddler, but not

so far removed as would have

lengthened his stride and still

a toddler-like ratio

of torso to head so I was

baffled why

was he walking like that was he

wounded there

was rubble in the street no

people no

others I mean who might

have picked him up and offered

comfort whoever it was

with the videocam preferring

to capture

footage instead how else

could the rest of us take it in.

The shot

was from behind, that is

the camera shot, but later

on the news which means

there must have been two of them,

​​​​​​​ real time, in the ravaged

town, with

​​​​​​​ cameras, they screened

the same five seconds, frontally.

​​​​​​​ I had not, said

the pilgrim in the underworld,

​​​​​​​ I had not thought death … undone …

*

The miracle is

​​​​​​​ that some of us should be allowed

to live at a distance from active

​​​​​​​ harm. Illusory distance, I’ll

grant you. Still.

​​​​​​​ The slender man, for instance, fishing

cardboard from the Camden Council drop-off

​​​​​​​ bin, stout

cardboard, good for sleeping on,

​​​​​​​ he’s not about to cross the street and

demand my purse though

​​​​​​​ God knows in any rational world

the money I spent to pay for the chair that came

​​​​​​​ in the box would be his

already. His before

​​​​​​​ I walked in the shop to buy the

chair.

​​​​​​​ The sirens in the street last night,

they weren’t for me.

​​​​​​​ The fires are safely elsewhere.

For the moment,

​​​​​​​ I’ll grant you.

We’re told the asbestos has been removed.

*

You’ve seen with what wonder, if your life

​​​​​​​ has been a blessed one,

the youngest among us begin to explore

​​​​​​​ that friable boundary. Self

and world.

​​​​​​​ The perpetual astonishment

of moving parts. The toes

​​​​​​​ you can feel from both

sides when you

​​​​​​​ put them in your mouth.

And quickly in succession then:

​​​​​​​ the rolling over, four-part locomotion

in its apt improvisations, and at last

​​​​​​​ upright:

triumphant prospect of everything-at-

​​​​​​​ hand.

Long interval,

​​​​​​​ if all goes well, before the third part

of the riddle.

​​​​​​​ You may have seen,

if you’ve been blessed

​​​​​​​ to keep them long enough,

your older loved ones beginning to alter

​​​​​​​ their gait. Less

confident on stairs, uneven

​​​​​​​ pavement. And have thought,

as we are meant to do, we are not here

​​​​​​​ forever. This

was different. This

​​​​​​​ was something we hope only

to encounter in dithyrambs,

​​​​​​​ made stately by the chorus, concerning

a king or someone otherwise

​​​​​​​ likely

to be as guilty as we are. But

​​​​​​​ the boy was three.

Four at the most.

​​​​​​​ I’d thought

the masks they wore at Epidaurus were

​​​​​​​ hyperbole, meant chiefly to be seen

from the topmost seats.

​​​​​​​ But grief can do what art

can only bow before. The child was wild

​​​​​​​ with grief.