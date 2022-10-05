Think about it, a piece of plain string,

any length, a piece of hemp, a strand of

bright orange strangleweed, north

to south, east to west, tie, bind,

or hang according to our gravity.



Of any color, green, indigo, black,

or white. You think of a piece of string mostly

white wrapped around a ball of its own kind.



I read of a falconer trying to trap a hawk.

She fashions a noose of twine

around the feathered body of a live blackbird

then hides in the woods with the end of the string

in her hands—and if the hawk takes the blackbird

she will pull the loop over the bait-bird’s feathers

to catch the hawk by its legs.



A special knot that hawks and string

must contend with. What is a string,

what is a hawk on a gossamer of air,

what is a predator knot without

the straight extension of string,

of any color, doubling back

on itself, then back on itself

if she is able to catch the blackbird?

