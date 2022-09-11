Magpies fly from branch to branch. In the slow

tide of the afternoon, you sleep in my arms;

we drift to shore, as sea turtles beach;

the ocean surf breaks; an incoming

wave foams up on sand then subsides.

Stepping into daylight after weeks of smoke,

we smell rain before it begins to rain;

in the open garage, we exude an aroma

of juniper bark, roll a Ping-Pong table

into place, and, lowering the legs, stretch

the net, volley. Sending a white ball

back and forth, back and forth, we sway

in season. Now we stride into a sloping lava tube,

and water drips in the dark. As we emerge

into rain forest, an ‘apapane flits

among branches; sunlight dapples our eyelids;

we follow a path that splits into many

paths as leaves on ‘ōhi‘a trees shimmer.