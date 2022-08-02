For her new book, The Only Woman, the documentary filmmaker Immy Humes collected 100 group portraits—of artists, astronauts, civil-rights leaders—that share a common trait: Each photo has only one woman. Can you spot her? Depending on your point of view, she might seem like an emblem of progress, evidence of old-fashioned gender inequality, or both. Is she a fluke? A token? A trailblazer?

Lisette Dammas

Jury for the espionage trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, New York City, 1951

(Bettmann / Getty)

Mia Westerlund Roosen

Artists celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Leo Castelli Gallery, New York City, 1982

(Courtesy of Castelli Gallery, New York, and Center for Creative Photography / © 1991 Hans Namuth Estate)

Gloria Richardson

Civil-rights leaders meet with Robert F. Kennedy, Washington, D.C., 1963

(Afro American Newspapers / Gado / Getty)

Katharine Graham

Board of directors of the Associated Press, New York City, 1975

(Shutterstock / AP)