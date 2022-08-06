Hotel Earth

Cornices overgrown with moss, the stoop

With nettles, flower beds

Hardly discernible beneath brambles and weeds—

Next door was a place where drinks

Were sold, so I ordered

A glass of red wine. The Earth?

For years it never changed, said the bartender.

Now kids won’t come around at night.

Doors close by themselves

As if clouds were gathering—bang!

Footsteps climb the staircase, one, two—

I paid the tab. Does anything stay

There—hatred, the capacity for love?

There’s the baby in the red striped sweater

Against blue sky, my left hand

Holding her, my right the camera.

She’s smiling at you.

We’re invisible, like the sea.