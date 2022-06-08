Poem

Invitation

By Jane Hirshfield
drawing of envelope open to reveal keyboard with numbers and letters on light purple background
Gabriela Pesqueira

It was not given me to write in the primary colors.

I did not recognize the 350,000 species of beetle.

I loved what was spare but could not draw it.

My luck and errors equally mostly escaped me.

My eyes faltered, but found their way to different windows.

The fate-souk bartered my shapes and sounds between stalls.

When the keyboard offered an incomprehensible symbol,

I reached my hand out, as if to a Ouija board’s invitation

or a stair’s polished handrail—because it was incomprehensible,

because my hand could add its own oils to that railing.

This poem appears in the July/August 2022 print edition.