Oral History

I read somewhere that people don’t mind a long wait for

the elevator as long as there’s a mirror in the lobby.

I read that scientists don’t know why some girls’

ponytails bounce up and down and other girls’

swing from side to side.

I read in a blog comment “i feel that hot chicks just

like going to public events to be hot” and on some

level I kind of agree.

I once read that rich people have to invent new names

because the good names get “stolen” by poor people.

I read that the atlas moth is born without a mouth and

has one week to mate before it dies of starvation.

I read about a brain-imaging study that showed a dead

fish could recognize human emotions.

I read that plants can “hear” themselves being eaten.

I read that Pisces dislike “the past coming back to haunt.”

I spend a lot of time waiting around for something

wonderful to happen.

I often feel that I’m waiting for an unexpected life-

changing force to come from nowhere—but how

can it if I expect it?

I feel most myself—most trapped in my self—when

I’m bored.

I experience boredom as a kind of luxurious misery.

I read that geologically speaking we are “marooned

in time,” nothing interesting happening for eternity,

as far as we’re concerned, on either side.

I asked my parents if they think I look like them and

they said no.