Look, a natural defense

to whatever will damage,

hurt the small soul inside,

the soft-bodied creature,

mollusk: oyster or mussel.

Layer on layer of iridescent

nacre—made with aragonite,

calcite, binding conchiolin—

captures, coats, covers

the trouble. Hold it up

to the light, see light itself

broken down within

the shining layers—reflection,

refraction, diffraction.

You can tell the quality

by the hard, lucid surface,

the refined luster of survival.