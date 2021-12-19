The Unspoken

If I’m honest, a foal pulled chest-level

close in the spring heat, his every-which-way

coat reverberating in the wind, feels

akin to what I imagine atonement might

feel like, or total absolution. But what

if, by some fluke in the heart, an inevitable

wreckage, congenital and unanswerable,

still comes, no matter how attached

or how gentle every hand that reached

out for him in that vibrant green field

where they found him looking like he

was sleeping, the mare nudging him

until she no longer nudged him? Am I

wrong to say I did not want to love

horses after that? I even said as much driving

back from the farm. Even now, when

invited to visit a new foal, or to rub the long

neck of a mare who wants only peppermints

or to be left alone, I feel myself resisting.

At any moment, something terrible could

happen. It’s not gone, that coldness in me.

Our mare is pregnant right now,

and you didn’t even tell me until someone

mentioned it offhandedly. One day, I will

be stronger. I feel it coming. I’ll step into

that green field stoic, hardened, hoof first.

This poem appears in the January/February 2022 print edition.