Gabriela Pesqueira / The Atlantic

At first, birthdays were

reserved for kings and saints.

But it’s rainbow sprinkles and

face painting for everybody

these days.

The best way to avoid having

your birthday ruined is to avoid

having any expectations for

your birthday.

Without the delineation of

years, time would become

an expanse of open water.

Horizonless, shark-filled. One

of my biggest fears.

A rush of Orange Crush—that

sparkle on the tongue—and

“Make a wish!” shouted at the top

of tiny lungs are a couple of things

I recall. Balloons and streamers

and the first piece of cake. Conical

hats with elastic chin straps.

Is a birthday party an instance

of what Durkheim meant

by collective effervescence?

Profane tasks cast away for

a sacred second?

Whence my ambivalence about

birth as a metaphor? Birth for

entities not brought forth from

a womb?

“Happy Birthday to You” is

a bit of a dirge.

It’s said that the party hat may

have originated with the dunce

cap. An abrogation of social

norms? Not punishment in

school, but foolish cavorting.

Worn for the pinning of tails on

donkeys. The tossing of eggs.

Sported for a sack race.

Don’t say “A star is born” unless

you’re talking about the movie.

Don’t tell a woman her books

are her babies.

For my next birthday, please

remember that I love getting

mail. You could send me a

funny card, and maybe a

package. A package full of

money. Or a necklace made

of lapis lazuli, believed by the

ancients to ward off melancholy.

What an ego boost, to have

one’s birthday suit evaluated by

another person as cute.

“Today is the oldest you’ve ever

been, and the youngest you’ll

ever be again.” Supposedly

Eleanor Roosevelt said that.

I wouldn’t say I have a problem

with mortality. If anything,

I tend to gravitate toward the

timeworn: a neighborhood

where the roots of the trees

crack the sidewalks.

Birthdays are about pleasure—

excess and decadence.

But pleasure is painful.

Because memento mori.

Because hoary cliché: We’re

not getting any younger.

The candles gutter; the candles

go out. Better to blow them

dark yourself.

Birthdays are okay, but what

about death days? Of the

365 days we cycle through

annually, on one of them,

we’ll cease to be alive.

Should the hour of arrival be

more of a factor? Should some

of us have birthnights?

Mayonnaise is my favorite

secret ingredient for cake,

birthday or otherwise.

There’s no predicting the

days of greatest significance.

Best simply to be vigilant.

Like my friend Beth said, not

even trying to be wise, “In

my life, the piñatas come

around pretty quick—I just

swing at them with my stick.”