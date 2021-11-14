All fruits are not created equal.

In September the pear tree produces

an army of hard pellets tasting

of twine, of whining,

tasting of the word but.

What animal sprayed

its body’s bitter water

across this bark year after year?

Who knelt here to bury

amulets forbidding flavor?

Other pears require company

to produce fruit,

but this tree bargained

with the local devil:

Permit me to self-fertilize

and I shall forevermore

yield the inedible.

On a day when the world

is full of poison, this is

a good place to harvest wrath,

to spit venom and crush

any yellow protest

rising from the grass.