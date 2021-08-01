I’m still a magpie. If it glitters,

I want it, no matter

the cost—

I don’t connect the bangle

I buy online to a gold

mine’s cyanide heap

leaching, or the made-

with-fracked-gas plastics

that I throw in the trash

to the survivor in an as-yet-

unnamed epoch

who’ll sniff the fossil

bones of a predator

unknown to it, though

the skull that it licks

will likely be ours,

and even if this creature

resembles the rat-size

mammal that evolved when

dinosaurs died, by what blood

chemistry will it breathe?