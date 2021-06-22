This article was published online on June 22, 2021.
Return the National Parks to the Tribes
The jewels of America’s landscape should belong to America’s original peoples, David Treuer argued in May.
David Treuer suggests that the tribes deserve to have the parks under their management. As a former public servant on national-park and forest land, I believe his suggestion misses the National Park Service’s core mission “to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”
The best stewards for the country’s jewels are not one group, but Americans of all colors and creeds who are dedicated to those principles.
Sean Murphy
Berthoud, Colo.
The promise of liberalism, of the Enlightenment, was the concept of universal rights and responsibilities based on the individual—not on race, not on tribe, not on religion. While I can see the poetic justice of suggesting that Native Americans become the caretakers of the national parks, I am saddened at the notion of a tribal definition of those caretakers.
Kate Adams
Mountain View, Calif.
The National Park Service is doing a pretty good job. Let’s instead review and make right the multitude of treaties and agreements reached with Native American tribes that we have almost universally ignored. A great deal of good can come from an effort in that direction.
Peter Thompson
Former U.S. National Park Service employee
Hobart, Wash.