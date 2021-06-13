The Theater

We browsed and as usual that one I hadn’t read.

At showtime we lay down between the stacks

where we could only listen to the actors. Our faces close,

my hands tucked under my chin and legs drawn up

like an animal’s. I felt such tenderness for you and knew

it wasn’t returned—this as usual I couldn’t understand.

When, earlier, our plane landed in the river

behind another that had done the same,

dunked its passengers before pulling itself

up and over to the gate with no casualties,

you weren’t surprised. You had that

confidence we wouldn’t sink. I couldn’t understand it

but both of us were walking through the gate by then,

untouched by danger. Surprise was my own possession.