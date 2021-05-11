The Story Behind Stacey Abrams’s Fiction Career

From the March 2021 issue: The Voting Rights Act hangs by a thread

But threats to our democracy weren’t the focus of our chat. We’d met to talk about an Abrams many don’t know: Stacey Abrams the novelist. In addition to two nonfiction books—Lead From the Outside and Our Time Is Now—she has published nine works of fiction. Eight are romance novels, written under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery; her new political thriller, While Justice Sleeps, is the first novel to be released under her own name.

I am embarrassed to admit that I came to my conversations with Abrams assuming that her novels were a diverting side hustle, the product of whatever corner of her mind is home to whimsy and all things nonpolitical. I was wrong. Sure, the novels are a whole lot of fun, page-turners in which love and the good guys win. But they’re far from peripheral.

If Abrams is a skilled agitator and resetter of expectations, it is in large part because she has the capacity to imagine alternate realities, and the ability to bring the rest of us along. What’s more, she understands this about herself. She’s not self-aggrandizing, but she doesn’t patronize with false humility, either. “I’m a good politician in part because I’m a very effective storyteller,” she told me. “In my world, these are of a piece. I just deploy them in different ways.”

From the beginning, Abrams’s parents immersed their six children in books and ideas. When she was growing up in Gulfport, Mississippi, her father, Robert, was a shipyard worker, and her mother, Carolyn, was a librarian at a college library. “I literally would sleep in the stacks,” Abrams said. “We went to a preschool that was on campus. And when it ended, my parents couldn’t afford babysitters. So they would just bring us over to the library.”

I laughed and told Abrams that when I was a kid in Philadelphia, my mother couldn’t afford child care either, so I’d take the bus after school to a branch library, where my mother would pick me up when she finished work in the evening. I’m a fiction writer myself, and a lifelong love of books took hold on those afternoons.

At the library, Abrams was allowed to read whatever she could reach—and she consumed books hungrily, including the encyclopedia and the dictionary. When the Abrams kids asked questions and their mother said, “Look it up,” she meant it. (Among Abrams’s five siblings are a biologist, an anthropologist, and a judge. The six have a monthly book club.)

Public schools in Gulfport varied widely by neighborhood, so Abrams’s parents sought out the least expensive house to be had in one of the better school zones. Their focus on education paid off in the form of teachers who inspired Abrams, including one who taught her Latin for two years and encouraged her interest in Greek, Norse, and Egyptian mythology. Abrams still says her name, Mrs. Carr, with gratitude and a hint of reverence.