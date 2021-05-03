A Simple Approach to Ending Extreme Poverty

Elliot Haspel: Bail out parents

Biden’s plan is to send money each month, in the amount of $250 a child—$300 for young children—to help parents cover rent or utility bills; buy underwear, diapers, or toothbrushes; pay for child care; save for college; or whatever else they need most. Biden’s plan treats poor and middle-income kids equally: Except for those in families with the highest incomes, every child of a given age gets the same amount. This may be its most important feature. It neither stigmatizes the poor nor leaves them vulnerable to resentments about special benefits. It says, instead, that raising kids is difficult and expensive, and that government has reason to support parents in this work. This measure could prove to be a temporary anomaly during an unusual time. Or, if made permanent, it could begin a new era in the fight against child poverty in the United States.

We described the previous era of poverty and anti-poverty policy in our 2015 book, $2.00 a Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America. The book follows the lives of eight families trying to survive on cash incomes of $2 per person per day. Most claimed government food assistance, and some had housing aid. Yet we found that much of their lives was consumed by the work of just trying to get by. Family members sold their blood plasma, helping fuel a growing, multibillion-dollar worldwide industry that has come to depend on the desperation of America’s deeply poor. The families bounced from couch to couch, shelter to shelter, and sometimes adults traded sex in exchange for food or a place to stay. They needed cash for the rent or utilities, or for one more night in a motel. They illegally traded their food stamps for cash at 50 cents on the dollar. The money was needed to buy uncovered basic necessities such as toilet paper—or interview-worthy clothes that would offer the chance of landing the job that could get them to a better place.

The parents we met were trying to care for their kids on little more than pocket change. But they also saw themselves first and foremost as workers. Our data on families in poverty showed that most parents who slipped into a spell of $2-a-day poverty had, in fact, been working and lost a job. Travis Compton worked at a fast-food joint until his hours were cut to zero when foot traffic slowed for the winter; when we met, his family was surviving on the little bit of cash his wife, Jessica, earned from selling her plasma. Jennifer Hernandez was cleaning boarded-up, foreclosed homes on Chicago’s South Side until the work made her so sick that she quit. And Rae McCormick had climbed into a truck she shared with family members to go to her job at Walmart when she found that the tank was empty. Her uncle had used up all the gas over the weekend. Her manager told her that if she couldn’t make it to work that day, she shouldn’t bother coming in again.