In fact, it was something of a family project. By 1942, the slave narratives were on microfilm at the Library of Congress, and Dad would select the stories he wanted to include in his book and bring the film and a film reader home. My mother, who had some secretarial training, would spend her free time during the day typing the stories Dad had selected. I was 8 years old, and my brother was 5. After Mother put us to bed, Dad would ask her to help him proofread her typed manuscript. Mother would read the film aloud, including punctuation, and Dad would check her typed copy for errors. So my brother and I would fall asleep listening to these tales, punctuation and all. One of the proudest moments of my life was a few years later, on an evening when Mother was too busy to proofread with Dad and he asked me to do the reading.

Thank you for your excellent article.

Dorothy B. Rosenthal

Amherst, Mass.

Clint Smith replies:

My response to the narratives was similar to Kathy A. Rogers’s when I looked at my two living grandparents, who are 90 and 81 years old. It is remarkable to consider how many people still alive today are only a generation or two removed from this horrific institution. The realization is also clarifying, as it helps give us a better sense of the origins of the racial inequality that we see today. Part of what I am always thinking about is how we convey this sense of proximity to a wider public, so that more people understand the current manifestations of racial disparities as originating from an institution that some say is no longer relevant. I think a new Federal Writers’ Project, as I argued for at the end of the article, would go a long way toward doing that.

The Dark Secrets of the Earth’s Deep Past

The ancient climates in the geologic record suggest that something catastrophic could await us in the future, Peter Brannen wrote in March.

Peter Brannen’s dystopian romp in your March issue is an exciting roller-coaster ride through geologic time. But it goes back only about 50 million years, and it may be too optimistic. Since the start of the Paleozoic era, more than 500 million years ago, excess carbon dioxide is thought to have triggered at least four of the Earth’s mass extinctions. At humanity’s present rate, we could poison the atmosphere in this way as soon as the 22nd century. Then we all would be on the verge of extinction.

I spent most of my career at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Since 1970, the EPA’s turbulent political history has mirrored the wild geologic history retold by Brannen, if on a far shorter timeline. As much as any other part of our national government, EPA rides a roller coaster up and down and around in circles. Following Inauguration Day 2021, the federal fun cars seem poised to climb again; the EPA’s excellent professionals appear to have a mandate to resume and expand their work to prevent climate chaos. But given the stakes, there can be no more political cycling. America and its global partners must address climate change with constancy and continuous improvement. It is probably baked in that we must eventually abandon our port cities and coastal areas as the sea rises. Worse outcomes can still be avoided.

Richard W. Emory Jr., J.D.

Boynton Beach, Fla.