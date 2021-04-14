Hormone Monsters

Exploring a time of life that ends but never leaves, the shows are wonderfully weird, even cartoonish (Big Mouth is an actual cartoon). But they are deeply earnest, too. They understand that this phase, to those who are living through it, can feel like a chronic emergency. And they have arrived, in their considerations of coming of age, at a singular conclusion: The best way to capture puberty’s reality, it turns out, is to embrace its surrealism.

“You guys, stop. This is, like, so mean. Just tell her.” It’s the first day of seventh grade, and Maya Ishii-Peters has spent a few blissful hours thinking that her status in school, and therefore in life, is changing for the better: Brandt, a popular kid, is rumored to like her. So, for that matter, is his friend. All around Trailview Middle School, hand-lettered signs have been popping up: brandt loves maya. dustin loves maya. She and her best friend, Anna Kone, discuss the news, thrilled. Then the guys materialize. “UGIS!” Dustin shouts at Maya. Brandt joins in. “UGIS!” The girls are confused—Yoojiss?—until Becca, a mean girl who thinks herself kind, volunteers an explanation.

“Oh, honey, don’t you know?” she says to Maya. “It means ‘ugliest girl in school.’ ”

PEN15 ’s camera focuses tightly on Maya’s face as she registers this information. Time, in the show’s world, stops. Taunts of “UGIS!” echo, in sneering slo-mo, in the distance. You feel, through the screen, the pain that is lodging itself inside this very young person—pain that will likely remain for a long time to come. She’s trying so hard not to cry.

“It’s cool,” Maya says finally, as the tears well up anyway. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. No, that’s really funny. Thanks for telling me, Becca.”

This is not the kind of moment you might expect from a show that bills itself as a wacky comedy. But it’s precisely the kind that makes PEN15 so compelling. Childhood and adulthood, humor and tragedy, maelstrom and magic—they collide with barely controlled chaos. PEN15 ’s primary gag is that Maya and Anna are played by two of the show’s creators, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who are in their 30s, while most of their classmates are played by age-appropriate actors. It’s a gimmick that comes to read as an insight: Rarely has the feeling of not fitting in, and of being awkward at your core, been so neatly visualized.

PEN15 delights in recalling the specific indignities of the early aughts (the cargo pants, the screech of the dial-up modem, the brief ubiquity of NSYNC). Its focus, though, is puberty’s more generalized insult. Here you’ll be treated to intermittent close-ups of braces and zits and female shins covered in yeti-thick fur, images exaggerated into demented Dadaism. You’ll find bodies made whimsically alien. Maya removes her retainer; you hear the sucking sound of saliva against the plastic. Anna has her first kiss, and the milestone is portrayed through a montage of body parts: the boy’s slurping tongue; Anna’s shock-widened eyes; the back of her hand, when it’s all over, wiping away the wetness.