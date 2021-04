As long as one knows the appeal of the qin,

what is the need for the sound of the strings?

— Attributed to Tao Yuanming, 365–427

In the museum, I looked at

the beautiful things, one after another,

so many I could not take them all in.

Then I sat in the inner pavilion, clouds

moving overhead, the pages of my book blank.

Because I could not see as I wanted to see.

I was beyond beauty. I was beyond seeing.

What is the point of a museum?

What is the point of being?

To believe only that I disbelieve?