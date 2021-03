We come across a ridge and hear

a cowbell in the cove beyond,

a tinkle sweetening the air

with vague rubato as the breeze

erases tones and then the notes

resume like echoes from the past

or from a cave inside the cliff,

a still, calm voice in dialect

and keeping its own company,

both out of time and long as time,

both here and from a higher sphere,

as if the voice of history

were intimate as memory.