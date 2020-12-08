From the February 1998 issue: Martin Amis and a thriller with something on its mind

Inside Story advertises itself as a novel, but it can’t be just a novel—can it?—because it has an index, featuring real people. (“Amis, Kingsley … likes nude magazines 118n.”) It comprises, briefly: magnificent and affecting accounts of the decline of Saul Bellow and the death of Christopher Hitchens, both of whom Amis knew and loved; further puzzling over the phenomenon of Philip Larkin (he already did a lot of this in his memoir, Experience); a pointless subnovel featuring another (Jesus Christ) of Amis’s Eros-Thanatos women, his crippled-inside sex witches, this one called Phoebe Phelps; a slightly half-assed but nonetheless very interesting how-to-write manual; lashings of his bamboozlingly brilliant critical commentary; digressions and footnotes galore. Really it’s a 500-page miscellany of Amis-ness, a bristling compendium that puts me in mind of nothing so much as the slightly bananas 19-minute medley on the 1970 live album The Everly Brothers Show, in which the late-period brothers career wildly but with exquisite emotional command from Chuck Berry to the Beatles to B. B. King to the soundtrack from Hair. Except that in this case Amis is Chuck Berry and the Beatles and B. B. King and the cast of Hair. And also the late-period Everly Brothers.

The great lines come flying at you, as always, volleyed out of the cleft of the book and into the magic space beneath your raised eyebrows. “The train was now slaked of motion.” Think about that: the strange satiety of a train as it pulls into the station, the luxurious settling-back into stasis. (And listen also to the slowing-down sound of the words—the long a, the long o.) And there are good jokes, too. On the acceleration of time as one ages: “After I turned sixty my birthdays became biannual, then triannual. The Atlantic Monthly gradually became a fortnightly; and now it’s the Atlantic Weekly.” Plenty here, in other words, to give you that Amis feeling: scurrying exhilarations faithfully dogged by—if you’re a writer—tiny depressions, little bouncing bladders of despair, because he’s just so much bleeding better than you are. (It’s not a competition, I hear you kindly protest. Reader, it’s all a competition.)

Plenty here also to give you that other Amis feeling, which is the sneaking awareness of a supreme and impersonal literary intelligence bumping up against—or perhaps we should say exploring—the edges, the limits, of the personality in which it is provisionally housed. This Phoebe Phelps business, for example. She’s excitingly mean; she’s skinny but she has large breasts; she enthralls him; she carries deep trauma; her attitude to lovemaking is transactional. As Nabokov with his nymphets, so Amis with his sociopathically sexy women, his avenging victims, his id-torturers. He can’t stop writing about them—about her. Selina Street from Money was the prototype, but she looks fresh as a daisy next to the dark Nicola Six, the “murderee” from London Fields; the pornographic destroyer Cora Susan from Yellow Dog; and now Phoebe Phelps. It’s an obsession, an unprocessed lump, not to be got around, not to be explained away: There it is, part of his psyche. “I’ve got to get this stuff out of my system,” as John Self said in Money. “No, more than that, much more. I’ve got to get my system out of my system. That’s what I’ve got to do.”