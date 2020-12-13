Whatever the difference might be

to one who knows,

we couldn’t see

from where we stood in soft shadows

any signs that they were swallows



or bats. That there were wings

was without doubt;

you could see small pointed things

swooping out

into the gloaming—



and sometimes back.

One seemed almost iridescent

as I tried to track

its crescent

flight across the hill. The lack



of sound suggested

bats to me;

you strained to see if they nested

somewhere below the

terrace, having rested



your case on swallows.

We couldn’t be sure

either way—and so it follows

that neither of us knows.

But since it is in your nature



always to side one way

or the other, you hold

that they were swallows. I say

the question never gets old,

that either, or both, hold sway.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.