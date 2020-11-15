In Jersey’s Pine Barrens crickets rub their saw-toothed wings and I’m a child.



A city child now a city man with woods between my ears behind my eyes.



Swarms, throngs, populist masses, agglomerationists, millionings.



Louisiana katydids of a wet summer night beep inside my brains.



Live theater. Intermissions. Who programmed that siren test pattern?



You cicadas and your washboard jingle bells and what’s that boing-ing?



Mississippi mosquitoes. Maine black flies. Vermont hornets.



Acetylene. Blackbirds. Power lines. Aluminum foil.



All tuned up at once. My skull plates ache. Is that hail?

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.