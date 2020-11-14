Rich shared his confrontational politics. “Even to hope is to leap into the unknown,” she mused in Leaflets (1969), “under the mocking eyes of the way things are.” And yet she found it hard to share his life. She recalled in an interview, “Essential portions of me were dying.” “She couldn’t get him to talk to her,” Holladay writes. In New York (and perhaps earlier), Rich and Conrad decided to open up their marriage, and her lovers included Robert Lowell. She had no sense of herself as attracted to women until after Conrad’s death. In July 1970, Rich told him she was moving out; three months afterward, she wrote in her poem “Sources,” Conrad “drove to Vermont in a rented car at dawn and shot himself.”

Reactions to that loss, and attempts to move past it, energized Diving Into the Wreck (1973), a book widely recognized for its bold commitment to women’s liberation. Though W. B. Yeats was no feminist, Rich’s career now seems Yeatsian—early fame; complex private life (with a hinge in her 40s); shifting styles, each a reproach to the last. She could have said, as he did, that each time she changed her approach to verse, “it is myself that I remake.” Holladay singles out a poem from Wreck called, simply, “Song,” where the poet stands

with the rowboat ice-fast on the shore

in the last red light of the year

that knows what it is, that knows it’s neither

ice nor mud nor winter light

but wood, with a gift for burning

Before Wreck, Rich was an eminent left-wing poet. After it, she was a public figure, showing other women hurt by patriarchy, by domestic isolation, by competition, how to claim submerged selves, how to read the “book of myths / in which / our names do not appear.” She had changed herself, even saved herself. Now she wanted to change the world. Holladay devotes perhaps too many pages to Rich’s star turn at the 1974 National Book Awards, where she, Audre Lorde, and Alice Walker together accepted her prize on behalf of “all the women.” But the fame was real: For decades, her readings filled auditoriums.

It was after Wreck that Rich came out, first to friends, then with her 1976 chapbook “Twenty-One Love Poems,” among the first well-known openly lesbian love poems in modern America. Rich’s first lesbian partners included the activist poet June Jordan and (after they sparred in print) Susan Sontag. A light sense of unaddressed controversies, of material withheld, lingers over Holladay’s treatment of those years. Yet she resolves the greatest mystery in Rich’s career, the identity of the lover in “Twenty-One Love Poems.” The woman who inspired such passionate words, Lilly Engler, refused to come out, let alone make the romance public. And no wonder: Engler was Rich’s psychiatrist—she could have lost her practice and her license. The relationship lasted less than a year. “These are the forces we had ranged within us,” the love poems conclude, “within us and against us, against us and within us.” Rich could have meant everything from shyness, to coyness, to therapeutic ethics, to internalized or society-wide homophobia.