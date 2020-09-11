From the December 2004 issue: Mona Simpson reviews Marilynne Robinson’s ‘Gilead’

Living inside Jack’s head is not nice—which shouldn’t surprise us but does, given how compelling Robinson has made him in his appearances in previous books. “He knew he always looked better from a distance, even a little gentlemanly.” From the outside, he has a haunting allure; within, he’s steeped in recursive, debilitating self-loathing, which he dulls by getting drunk, though he knows it’s no salve. For most of his adult life, he’s been unemployed, shiftless, moving between flophouses in one or another state of disgrace. He “aspires to harmlessness,” as he says multiple times, the sole aim to which he can commit himself, yet one he regularly fails to achieve. He’s an admitted liar and occasional thief, but just as often he is lied to, stolen from, beaten, insulted, misunderstood, taken advantage of. He reaps what he supposes are the deserved punishments for one who doesn’t meet social expectations, though he is more pathetic than malicious. He lives in a mostly miserable haze, which in turn gives the book a hazy quality, ungrounded and restless.

Into this life comes, accidentally, a love. Jack sees a woman caught in the rain and offers her an umbrella; they get to talking; she invites him into her house for tea. Della is a schoolteacher and the daughter of a powerful minister, a respectable woman, and yet they share a sense of alienation. Hers is vague and hard to parse, as she acknowledges. Contemplating how uneasy and ill-adjusted she feels, she wonders aloud to Jack whether the problem really lies with her: “Maybe everything else is strange.”

“Well, this happened to be a thing his soul had said to him any number of times, wordlessly, it was true, but with a similar inflection, like an echo, like the shadow of a sound.” Theirs is fated love, inexorable and mystical. “Once in a lifetime, maybe, you look at a stranger and you see a soul, a glorious presence out of place in the world,” Della says to Jack. “And if you love God, every choice is made for you. There is no turning away. You’ve seen the mystery—you’ve seen what life is about. What it’s for.” It is a very Calvinist kind of love, in its way: a love that cannot be helped.

They might wish to help it. Della is a Black woman; Jack is white. In 1940s St. Louis, where they live, interracial relationships are punished with imprisonment. Jack is a danger to Della simply because he is white—not to mention a vagrant, a drunk, a man with jail time and dishonorable relationships in his past. She will lose her job, the support of her family, and any ability to remain a part of polite society, all vital protections against the racist systems that already render her survival and thriving precarious. Jack, whose intentions are now semi-reliably honorable, wants to do right by her, which is to say leave her alone. “He felt the warm chill of impulse, actually frightened himself a little with the thought that he could do harm so easily, so innocently really, except in the fact that he knew how grave and final the harm would be to her.” It’s almost too tidy a metaphor for Jack’s spiritual predicament: His love, the purest impulse of his soul, can only further alienate and cause harm.