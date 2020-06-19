It was the beginning of Kwan’s lifelong fascination with snobbery—that strange, sometimes tragic, often funny dance people take part in to prove they’re richer or smarter or better-stationed than someone else. Thirty years later, it was this milieu that provided the backdrop for Kwan’s first novel, Crazy Rich Asians, which has sold more than 5 million copies and been translated into 36 languages. The 2018 film adaptation was also a huge hit, grossing $239 million worldwide and featuring one of the first all-Asian principal casts in a major Hollywood film since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club.

Crazy Rich Asians and its sequels—China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems— follow the Youngs, a clan of fantastically wealthy Singaporeans, first as Nick Young falls for Rachel Chu, an NYU professor; then as the pair marry; and later as the matriarch of the clan takes ill and the grand old family estate comes up for grabs.

Kwan’s new novel, Sex and Vanity, which will be released on June 30, is a departure, insofar as he’s left Singapore and the Youngs behind.* Instead, Kwan draws more directly from the 16 years he worked in New York media, his “forays into the WASP world” while there, and the old British and American novels that he grew up reading and still loves. The plot is dishy and delightful, filled with all sorts of bad behavior performed in couture. But as loose and fun and compulsively readable as they are, Kwan’s novels are also very clearly the work of someone who spends much of his social time paying extremely close attention. “I am not a creative person,” Kwan said. “I’m an observer. I just see things, and I soak things up.”

Kwan left Singapore when he was 11, moving with his family to a Houston suburb, where his father had business interests. Kwan has never returned to the island of his youth and has no desire to go back. He likes imagining the place as it once was. But the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy is distinctly, almost relentlessly, modern. So how—and where—was Kwan doing his seeing and soaking?

“Looking back now,” Kwan said, “I was a good shape-shifter from a very early age.” During school hours, he was a preppy ACS kid, but once classes let out he became a “wild little island child.” There were, back then, still kampongs in Singapore—simple village compounds, where Kwan and his gang from the neighborhood would get up to no good, stealing baby chickens and climbing trees to pick fruit. Then he’d hear the dinner gong, and he’d scramble home to clean up and make himself presentable for a wide range of potential guests—his aunt’s artist friends, or visiting dignitaries, or the finance minister.

One aspect of this existence that Kwan finds difficult for others—Westerners in particular—to understand is just how British his Singaporean family could be, how they were outsiders even in their homeland. His parents spoke nothing but English, and the little Mandarin he and his brothers knew, they learned in school. The literature that Kwan latched on to early was by Jane Austen and F. Scott Fitzgerald. This was largely thanks to his aunt, who had been a journalist and later helped build the library collection at the National University of Singapore. “At some point she realized I was interested in books and she started assigning me stuff, so I got steeped in the classics early,” Kwan told me.