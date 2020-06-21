we say, when someone’s

sensitive. So touchy. So

dangerous and delicate and

ready to tip. Touching,

though, is sweet. And we

are touched by the gift,

the thought. Moved

into knowledge of care

if not love. Touched, too,

means crazy. God-kissed.

The brain lit otherwise. I hope

we’ve all known someone

who has got the touch, able

to ease a knot, make any machine

hum true, tune a string. And

Touch me, says Kunitz

in the poem that always chokes

me up. As if the hand of a wife

would bring me back

to myself or to the selves

we both once were. Don’t

touch: first warning.

The stove, the open socket’s

shock, the body unknown

to you and all the bodies

it, in turn, has, willfully

or not, allowed such

intimacy. When I first

felt yearning for the skin

I always kept hidden

to touch another’s

hidden skin, it was

the early decade of a different

terrible virus. The danger

was known and unknown

both, and in some small

way, the risk of infection

was not unlike the risk

of intimacy. In touch, when

we know how someone

is faring. Touch and go,

when we’re not sure

how things will turn out.

