Read: The agony and the ecstasy of ‘Fleabag’

On Trying, fertility is less a subject than a theme, which allows the show to treat it with irreverence, and sometimes even ignore it altogether. In other genres, as with Tamara Jenkins’s Netflix movie, Private Life, or Duncan Macmillan’s hit play Lungs, the weight of wanting—and failing—to reproduce often comes with disclaimers: soliloquies on the lamentable state of the world, the ravages of climate change, the burden of one more tiny consumer on an already drastically overstretched ecosystem. Trying, at least early on, dispatches with the hand-wringing. Nikki and Jason simply want a baby because they love each other and they have more love to give. They’re also, like many 30-somethings, starting to wonder what life really means without the rote markers of adult progress. “If we can’t have one of our own and we don’t wanna adopt, then what are we gonna do with the rest of our lives?” Jason asks. “I dunno,” Nikki replies. “Join a sodding book club?” A scene or two later, Nikki is shown earnestly and dutifully poring over The Brothers Karamazov.

The not-so-secret secret of Trying is that the title doesn’t just refer to Jason and Nikki’s quest to become parents. Almost all of the characters in the series seem to be doing their humble best to figure it out, whether it means getting over a breakup, raising children, confronting past mistakes, or just forging ahead in pursuit of a meaningful life. “We should donate to a charity,” Nikki says, as Jason fills out the adoption application form they decide to submit. “Then we can say we donate to charity.” Jason points out that they’ll be essentially catfishing social services. “It’s fine!” Nikki counters. “As long as we’re these people by the time they meet us, it’s all good.” In Fleabag, the main character’s self-betterment rituals include signing up with a trainer, not giving in to the temptation of casual sex with idiotic hookups, and actually working at work. “Putting pine nuts on your salad doesn’t make you a grown-up,” Fleabag’s sister, Claire (Sian Clifford), says snootily. “Fucking does,” Fleabag asides to the viewers at home.

Read: ‘Fleabag’ has a poignant insight about sisterhood

At its core, the sadcom refuses to deny, or be undone by, a bleak truth: Life can be hopelessly bewildering, and complicated, and compromising, and intermittently crushing. While many contemporary TV dramas tend to root themselves in versions of the past (Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders) or the future (Westworld, Devs) to tell freighted stories, the sadcom is set flatly in the here and now. And without being steeped in dour self-seriousness, its moments of pathos and insight ring truer. Like Shakespeare’s fools and rustic clowns before them, its characters use jokes slyly, to expound with unexpected acuity on the state of the world around them. Their Millennial angst is darkly familiar. Their struggles can profoundly resonate. And their victories mean all the more for it. “I do want to get better. Live. It’s hard, man,” This Way Up’s Aine says at the end of the six-part series. “The dailiness of it can be sort of relentless. But all we can do is give it a go.”

This article appears in the June 2020 print edition with the headline “So Sad, Can’t Stop Laughing.”

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.