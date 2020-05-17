One day you look up

and all that’s left of leaves

is a twisted trunk, thick at the base,

an obelisk, split at the top

like an ungulate’s hoof, a shaft

riddled with holes, hopeful places

for birds to make their fastidious nests.

And if you look closer, you’ll see a tortoise,

head as big as a howitzer shell

and two legs, trying calmly

to swim out from the leathery bark

of which it’s made.

It wants to know, like an accuser

in a dream, what have you done

with your life, and raising its rough,

amphibious hands, holding them out,

implores you to pull its ancient

body from the tree.