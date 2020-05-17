And who is Simón to Davíd? The story Simón tells—tells himself as much as anyone (it is itself a memory, or perhaps something less than a memory: a reconstruction, even a wishful fabrication)—is that he had seen Davíd alone aboard the ship. In a pouch around his neck, the boy had carried a letter to his mother (to his mother? from his mother?), but the letter had gone missing, at which point Simón had stepped in. He would help him find her, he vowed, though Davíd could not tell him her name or what she looked like. One day, on a walk, a few months into their new existence, Simón is convinced that he sees her. Don’t you recognize her? he asks the boy. Davíd shakes his head, but Simón is undeterred. He accosts the woman; she is young, haughty, wealthy. Will you be his mother? he asks. Adopt him? she responds. “Not adopt,” he says. “Be his mother, his full mother.”

This is Inés. She recoils, retreats, relents. The three become a family, and for the rest of its first installment, as well as for most of its second, the trilogy is, as much as anything, the story of a family—an unusual family but in many ways a familiar, modern one. The parents do not get along. Inés is cold; Simón is a well-meaning plodder; they only stay together for the kid. Inés is convinced that the boy is exceptional. Davíd will soon be 6, and his parents struggle over schooling. “Inés says I don’t have to go to school,” Davíd informs Simón. “She says I am her treasure. She says … I won’t get individual attention at school.”

The homeschooling project does not go well—Davíd refuses to learn to read or write, except in a private language of his own invention, and with math he’ll have nothing to do—but when his parents place him in a public school, that does not go any better. Davíd is not “adjusting” well, they’re told. He is disruptive, inattentive; he disobeys the teacher. The parents are ordered to see a psychologist. Their child lacks “a real parental presence,” she announces. She suspects that he might be dyslexic. “I would say that what is special about Davíd is that he feels himself to be special.”

Like any good allegory—any good allegorical novel, at least—the trilogy invites us to read it on multiple levels. On one, Davíd is not the messiah but simply an exceptionally gifted child, the kind of kid with whom the world in general, and the education system in particular, does not know how to deal. He can read and write, we discover—he’s taught himself. He just doesn’t want to read the sort of stories that he’s expected to read in school (“Juan and María go to the sea … Juan and María are excited”) or write the sort he’s expected to write (“Stories about vacations. About what people do during vacations”). He asks incessant, inconvenient questions, the kind the grown-ups can’t or would rather not answer (“Who is God?” “What are breasts for?”). His relationship with numbers can be understood as personal, even mystical. They are not, for him, abstractions to be added and subtracted, but unique and individualized entities. When his teacher asks him for the sum of five and three, he closes his eyes, “as if listening for a far-off word to be spoken.” At last he says, “This time … this time … it is … eight.”